Gujarat: Probe ordered against cops for beating up youths

Patan (Gujarat): An inquiry has been ordered by Patan District’s Superintendent of Police (DSP), Vijay Patel, on Monday against Local Crime Branch (LCB) police personnel who allegedly picked up two youths from the town, took them to LCB station and beat them.

DSP Patel told IANS that, “Members of Thakor community made a representation to me regarding police atrocity against two youths. Taking a serious cognizance of the matter, an inquiry is ordered to be headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police K.K. Pandya.”

According to representation, Balvantsinh Thakor and Arvindji Thakor were running a fabrication shop in the town on Sunday afternoon, when a person came and parked his vehicle in front of fabrication shop. Thakor brothers requested vehicle owner to not park in front of shop, over which they had heated argument.

Thereafter, the vehicle owner called his brother, who is serving in the Local Crime Branch. Later two to three policemen came in plain cloths, took Thakor brothers to LCB station and beat them up with sticks. They were beaten so badly, that they had to be admitted in government hospital of Dharpur for the treatment, alleged community members in representation, demanding stern action against the policemen.