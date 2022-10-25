North India

Gujarat reports 500% spike in burn cases on Diwali

According to the medical services data analysis, Gujarat reports an average six burn cases, but on Monday (Diwali day) 30 calls were received. It is a 500 per cent jump from the normal days.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 25 October 2022 - 11:35
0 175 1 minute read
Gujarat reports 500% spike in burn cases on Diwali
Gujarat reports 500% spike in burn cases on Diwali

Ahmedabad: The Emergency Medical Services data on Tuesday stated that there was a 500 per cent spike in the burn cases across Gujarat on Diwali and the physical assault incidents witnessed an increase of 112 per cent.

According to the medical services data analysis, Gujarat reports an average six burn cases, but on Monday (Diwali day) 30 calls were received. It is a 500 per cent jump from the normal days. At least eight burn cases were reported from Ahmedabad, which was the highest on the day in the state.

The press release issued by the services also noted that the physical assault cases were 257, which is 112 per cent higher than the normal day case number of at least 121. On Diwali day, 188 persons fell from different heights, which was also an 8.05 per cent increase. At least 42 persons fell from buildings in Ahmedabad city and 24 in Surat.

There was 200 per cent increase in sexual assault cases. Nine women faced sexual assault on the Diwali day, as against three per day usually reported.

Related Articles

There was a drop in the drowning cases, electrocution, and crush injuries. But, injury due to animal attacks increased by 18 per cent from 16 cases to 19 cases.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 25 October 2022 - 11:35
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button