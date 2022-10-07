Gujarat ribals accuse Christians of taking over temple, demand it back

Tapi (Gujarat): Janjati (Tribal) Suraksha Gujarat, a sister organisation of Hindu front, has sought the district administration’s intervention for getting back the possession of Gidhmadi Aya temple.

The temple is situated on Nana Bandharpada hills in Amba group village panchayat in the district.

It has alleged that Christians have illegally taken over the possession of the temple and are disallowing prayers as per tribal rituals.

Songadh Police Inspector N.S. Chauhan told the media that, “On October 1, Hindu priests had gone to the Gidhmadi Aya temple to conduct prayers, but the locals opposed it. Moment it was noticed, a police team was deployed to ensure that there was no breach of law and order. Then we had to convince both parties to disperse.”

After this development, Janjati Suraksha Gujarat Prant’s president Dinesh Gamit on Thursday led a delegation of tribal leaders and priests and submitted a memorandum to the district collector and demanded his intervention in getting the Christians’ possession vacated.

They have alleged that Christians have renamed the temple and are now calling it “Mariam Temple”. They have even put a Christian Cross in the temple.

Gamit has even threatened that on Sunday (October 9), along with tribal and priests there will one more time attempt to conduct prayer at the tribal temple. It will be the responsibility of the police and local administration to ensure that law and order is maintained, and tribes are allowed to conduct prayers as per their rituals in the Gidhmadi aya temple. He has threatened that if any untoward incident occurs it will be the responsibility of local administration.