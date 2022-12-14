North India

Gujarat youth held for posting ‘pro-Pak’ slogans

This morning, Godhra Police Inspector R.M. Sangada detained the youth for questioning and once his corona report is negative, he will be officially arrested, said a police officer.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 14 December 2022 - 12:37
0 184 1 minute read
Gujarat youth held for posting 'pro-Pak' slogans
Gujarat youth held for posting 'pro-Pak' slogans

Godhra (Gujarat): Godhra police on Wednesday detained a youth for sharing on social media posts that could stir communal hatred and hurt national and religious sentiments.

According to an FIR lodged with the Godhra B-division police station, Satpul Muslim Society resident Vasim Bhatuk had a uploaded a communally sensitive video, while his social media display picture this Septmber also read “Pakistan Jindabad”. This was brought to the police knowledge on Tuesday, following which a complaint was lodged against him.

This morning, Godhra Police Inspector R.M. Sangada detained the youth for questioning and once his corona report is negative, he will be officially arrested, said a police officer.

Bhatuk has been booked under the IPC section for committing an act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language, or regional groups or castes, or communities, and under the Information and Technology sections.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 14 December 2022 - 12:37
0 184 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button