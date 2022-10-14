Gyanvapi case: Set back to Hindu side as Court rejects plea regarding “shivling”

Lucknow: Rejecting the plea for carbon dating of a “shivling” claimed to be found within the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque, a Varanasi district court on Friday said any survey like a carbon dating will be a violation of a Supreme Court order sealing the spot of the “shivling” inside the mosque. The Hindu petitioners have decided to challenge the order in Supreme Court.

While the plea was opposed by the Muslim side, the Hindu side in the case had demanded carbon dating and scientific investigation of the object.

Four women petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shrinagar Gauri case had sought scientific investigation and carbon dating to ascertain the nature and age of the Shivling. The women claim that ancient idols of Hindu gods and goddesses are located inside the mosque.

Objecting to such an investigation, the mosque committee argued that the object being called a “Shivling” is actually a “fountain” for purification rituals by Muslims before prayers.

The Gyanvapi mosque, located in Varanasi is on the list of mosques that Hindu hardliners believe were built on the ruins of temples.