Haryana govt allows sale and use of only green firecrackers

Gurugram: Following the orders of the National Green Tribunal and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), a blanket ban has been imposed on firecrackers other than green crackers in the entire state.

According to officials, “only ‘green fireworks’ are allowed for sale and use, and a complete ban imposed on other firecrackers.”

The officials said that in view of the increasing pollution in the state, the pollution control board has taken this decision.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that this order will be strictly followed in the district.

“The board has said that between October and January, the level of pollution increases significantly in the state, due to which children, elderly and sick people start having trouble breathing, hence the ban has been imposed on firecrackers,” Yadav said.