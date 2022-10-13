Haryana: Worshippers locked inside mosque, attacked

Gurugram: Over 200 people have been booked by the police for allegedly attacking worshippers at a mosque at Bhodakalan village in Gurugram, the police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint submitted by Subedaar Nazar Mohammed the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC at Bilaspur police station.

It has been mentioned in the complaint that the accused attacked the mosque, beat worshipers and locked the mosque from outside and then escaped, in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

Those named in the FIR have been identified as Rajesh Chauhan a.k.a. Babbu, Anil Bhadoriya, Sanjay Vyas, and 200 others of Bhodakalan village.

“They beat us and threatened to expel us from the village as only 3-4 families of our community is residing in the village. On Wednesday night, when we offered Namaaz, they attacked us. Some of the worshippers were also injured in the attacked. The attackers were also carrying a pistol,” the complainant alleged.

“These people were harassing us for the past few days and had tried to disrupt our Namaaz. We require strict action against those involved in the matter,” he said.

A police officer said a few anti-social elements had tried to disrupt the peace.

“A police team has been deployed to maintain peace in the area and to avoid any clash,” added the officer.

A local resident said there are only a few houses of Muslims in the area, dominated by Hindus.

A few locals had earlier threatened and abused the worshipers and asked him to vacate the area.

The police added that action against the accused persons will be taken as per the law.