Hen makes record by laying 31 eggs in a day

A hen from Almora district of Uttarakhand has made a record by laying 31 eggs in a day. Unlike other hens, it does not eat insects but eats peanuts and garlic. The hen neither has any disease nor any kind of problem.

The owner of the special hen Girish Chandra Budhani, lives in Basot village in Bhikiasain tehsil of Almora district. His children wanted to raise chickens, so they bought two chicks from somewhere for two hundred rupees. They kept them as pets, loved them and fed them a lot. Girish says that his children feed garlic and peanuts to the chickens.

On 25 December, when Girish returned home, his children told that the hen had laid 5 eggs. He was surprised to hear. After that the hen started laying eggs every 10-15 minutes and gave a total of 31 eggs. His whole family was surprised to see all this. Girish felt that the hen was suffering from some sort of disease. When he went to the doctor, the doctor also said that everything is fine and the hens are completely fine.

People of the area throng to see Girish’s chickens. They suggest that Girish should try to get his hen’s name enrolled in the Guinness Book of Records.