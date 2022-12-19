North India

Himachal CM tests Covid positive

A spokesman for the state government said the Chief Minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The meeting has been postponed after the development.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 12:07
0 172 Less than a minute
Himachal CM tests Covid positive
Himachal CM tests Covid positive

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was tested Covid-19 positive in New Delhi on Monday.

A spokesman for the state government said the Chief Minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The meeting has been postponed after the development.

He said the Chief Minister is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed.

The Chief Minister had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 12:07
0 172 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button