Himachal polls: AAP’s star campaigners list has only 10 names

New Delhi: While most of the political parties have included the names of 40 leaders in the list of their star campaigners for the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, the list submitted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) includes the names of only 10 leaders.

Moreover, the list of AAP’s star campaigners includes names of Delhi government minister Satyender Jain who is behind bars. The list also includes senior leader Manish Sisodia who has recently been questioned by CBI.

Political parties including the BJP, Congress and few others have submitted the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly polls to the Election Commission.

The BJP’s list of star campaigners include the names of senior leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda and names of many senior ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and others. The list has names of 40 leaders.

Similarly, Congress party’s list also has names of 40 leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and others.

The Bahujan Samaj Party also submitted the list of star campaigners having 40 names like Mayawati, Akash Anand, Rajaram, Narayan Azad, Randhir Singh Beniwal and others.

Unlike other political parties, the list submitted by AAP contains only 10 names including senior leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, Satyender Jain, Sandeep Pathak and a few others.

The Election Commission recently announced the poll schedule of Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. While polling will be held on November 12, counting of votes will be held on December 8.