Himachal polls: BJP central election panel to finalise candidates on Tuesday

New Delhi: The first meeting of the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be held on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters regarding the selection of candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

In the meeting to be held in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, the party will finalise the names of the candidates for the November 12 polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi might also be present at the meeting, following which the party will announce the names of the selected candidates by Tuesday night or Wednesday, said reports.

The names of seat-wise candidates were discussed in depth in two marathon meetings in Delhi on Monday. The election strategy and candidates’ names were discussed in detail in the first meeting of the BJP’s state election committee.

On Monday, the second meeting was held at Nadda’s residence, in which Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, National Vice President and Himachal election in-charge Saudan Singh, Himachal in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Anurag Thakur and President of the Himachal state unit Suresh Kashyap along with other leaders of the state core committee. The meeting continued till late night.

The nomination process for the Himachal elections has started and the last date for filing nominations is October 25. Polling will be held on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.