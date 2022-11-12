North India

Himachal polls: CM Thakur, family cast their votes

They cast their votes at a polling booth in Seraj in Mandi district. From Seraj, four-time lawmaker Thakur is in fray again.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 November 2022 - 10:42
0 173 1 minute read
Himachal polls: CM Thakur, family cast their votes
Himachal polls: CM Thakur, family cast their votes

Shimla: BJP leader and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his wife and two daughters cast their votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Saturday.

They cast their votes at a polling booth in Seraj in Mandi district. From Seraj, four-time lawmaker Thakur is in fray again.

After casting the vote, Thakur urged the voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the “festival of democracy”.

He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

Related Articles

“My humble request to all voters of Himachal Pradesh is to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. “Vote in huge numbers, your one vote will help build a prosperous Himachal,” he added.

Over 50 lakh voters in Himachal Pradesh will exercise their franchise on Saturday to elect the 68-member Assembly in the single-phase poll that began at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 November 2022 - 10:42
0 173 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button