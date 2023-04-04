Howrah police arrests Ram Navami riot accused from Bihar’s Munger district

Patna: West Bengal police have arrested a man from Bihar’s Munger district for his alleged involvement in firing in Howrah during Ram Navami procession, an official said.

BJP's DANGABAJI FORMULA at work again:



🧨 Provoke & instigate communities against each other.



💣 Supply weapons to incite violence.



⚔️Create communal tension deliberately.



🤹🏼🎁 Reap political benefits.



A classic unholy blueprint right out of the @BJP4India playbook!👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/HKZ0BmIlCm — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) March 31, 2023

A seven-member team headed by an inspector rank officer raided Maksaspur village under Kasim Bazar police station in Munger district on Monday night.

The accused, Sumit Shah, a resident of Howrah had taken shelter at his friend’s house. He was involved in firing and brandishing the weapon in Shivpur locality in Howrah region.

After arresting the accused, the officials produced him in the district court Munger and took a transit remand. He is booked under relevant IPC sections of rioting in Howrah police station.

Massive violence was seen in Howrah during Ram Navami last week. Besides West Bengal, violence also occurred in Bihar’s Sasaram and Biharsharif as well.