If illegally appointed teachers can’t be terminated, it’s better to close WBSSC: Calcutta HC

Kolkata: A Calcutta High Court judge on Thursday observed that if the teachers getting appointments through unfair means cannot be terminated, it is better to wind up the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

Justice Biswajit Basu made the observation while hearing a petition from the WBSSC to review an earlier order by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the same court directing the immediate termination of services of the illegally and unethically appointed teachers.

The Commission argued that the teachers under question have been in service for more than three years and there is no complaint of delinquency against them so far.

Hence, it sought permission of the court to make fresh appointments but after keeping the services of the teachers in question intact.

Observing that illegal appointments cannot be tolerated at any cost, Justice Basu asked the Commission to give them alternative positions but not as teachers.

“If they continue as teachers, the future of the students will be impacted. They cannot continue as teachers. They can be provided with alternative appointments,” he said.

However, the Commission’s counsel, Sutanu Patra informed the court that since there is no connection between the WBSSC and the state government in the matter, it is not possible to appoint these teachers in any other department.

The matter will come up for hearing again on November 18.

On September 29, Justice Basu had expressed solidarity towards Justice Gangopadhyay and said: “I wish to be a part in Justice Gangopadhyay’s battle against corruption. In the coming days, the students will raise questions on the qualification and credibility of their teachers. But the judicial system is determined to clean up the garbage of the society.”

On Wednesday, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered the reconstitution of an SIT of the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the multi-crore teachers recruitment scam