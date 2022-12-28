India’s first Muslim female fighter pilot meets Yogi Adityanath

Sania Mirza, who is going to become the country’s first Muslim fighter pilot met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with her parents on Tuesday. The daughter of a TV mechanic from Mirzapur recently cleared the National Defense Academy (NDA) examination.

Sania along with her father Shahid Ali and mother Tabassum Mirza met CM Yogi at his residence, told State Minister of State for Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari. According to him, CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated Sania Mirza and her parents and wished her a bright future.



Saying that Sania is the pride of minority society, CM Yogi assured all kind of cooperation from the government.

Sania Mirza of Jasovar village in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh attempted the NDA exam in April this year. She has been selected in the results released in November. Sania’s training will be in Pune.