It may take years to neutralise hatred, poison spread by RSS: Jairam

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday that Bharat Jodo Yatra was to take on the divisive ideology to build harmony and it was not an election winning Yatra.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, “I think we are late as we were more focussed on elections and this Yatra should have been earlier because it’s battle of ideology and it may take years to nuetralise the poison of hatred spread by RSS.”

Elaborating the aim of the Yatra, the Congress leader said that this was to spread love and harmony amongst the citizens and the Yatra has achieved some bit “but how it will impact elections could not be predicted now”.

He also clarified that the Yatra was in UP for three days since it has to reach Srinagar by 30th as the Parliament Budget Session will start from January 31.

He said the real threat was the divisive ideology which should be confronted as it is weakening the institutions.

From Uttar Pradesh, where the Yatra was for three days, it will re-enter Haryana on January 6.

The Yatra will be in Punjab from January 11 to 20, and spend a day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19.

The Yatra will then enter Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of January 20.

“The message of Bharat Jodo is not limited only to the 12 states and two Union Territories through which the Yatra passes. Several state-level Yatras have already been announced, and the upcoming ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ will take the message of Bharat Jodo to the door step of every Indian,” Jairam Ramesh said.