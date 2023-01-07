Jaipur schools to remain closed till January 14 amid extreme cold conditions

Jaipur: In the wake of extreme cold conditions in Jaipur, the government and private schools in the city will remain closed till January 14.

Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit had issued an order extending the winter vacations of schools till January 14 for Classes 1 to 8.

However, the examinations being conducted in the schools will continue during this period. There will be no change in exam timings, the order issued on Friday evening said.

The order further says that preparations for the programme to be held on Republic Day will continue. Students performing on Republic Day at Sawai Man Singh Stadium will come to schools for practice. Action can be taken against the operators of the schools who disobey the order.

Earlier, winter vacations in the city were declared from December 25 to January 5.