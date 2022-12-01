‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’: Nadda to visit Jaipur to flag off chariots

Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to visit Jaipur on Thursday (December 1) to flag off the chariots for the party’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’.

Nadda would flag off 51 chariots from Jaipur on Thursday. As a part of the Yatra, the chariots would visit different assembly constituencies of Rajasthan.

Besides, in a programme for departure of 200 chariots in different districts under Jan Aakrosh Yatra, prominent leaders of the state are expected to participate.

With the departure of the chariots also on December 3 and December 4, the 10-day Jan Aakrosh Yatra will begin in all 200 assembly constituencies of the state.

Nadda would flag off the chariots from the Dussehra Maidan, where he would address thousands of BJP workers of Jaipur district.