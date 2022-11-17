Jharkhand CM reaches ED office for questioning, section 144 imposed in the area

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday afternoon reached the zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate located at the Airport Road in Hinoo of the state capital.

Accompanied by his brother and Dumka MLA Basant Soren and press advisor Abhishek Prasad Pintu the Chief Minister reached the ED office.

He went inside while others were made to come out of the office.

Meanwhile the Ranchi district administration has imposed section 144 in and around the ED office located on Airport Road.

On the other hand, elaborate security arrangements have been made in the capital in wake of the event with a large number of policemen and magistrates being deployed at all the prominent chowks and spots of the city.

Ranchi DC Rahul Sinha and SSP Kishore Kaushal also reached the ED office and had a look at security arrangements. The SSP said that all necessary arrangements have been made by the police.

Elsewhere thousands of workers of JMM from all districts of Jharkhand have gathered at the state capital to participate in the Jan Aakrosh rally called to protest against the acts of agency.