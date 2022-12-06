J’khand illegal mining case: Pankaj Mishra admitted to Kanke mental asylum

Ranchi: Pankaj Mishra, the alleged kingpin of illegal mining and money laundering racket in Jharkhand, has been admitted to the Central Institute of Psychiatry at Kanke in Ranchi.

The ED had arrested Mishra, the representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Barhait assembly constituency, on July 19 and on July 30, he was admitted to RIMS hospital after his health deteriorated at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Jail.

The Medical Board of RIMS found that he used to take an injection called Fortwin every day for intoxication. He was discharged by RIMS on November 30, but he stayed there in the paying ward of the hospital.

The doctors at RIMS advised him to be admitted to CIP, Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry & Allied Sciences or any drug de-addiction centre. On November 30 itself, the police team had gone to pick up Mishra, but he refused to leave.

On Monday, the police forcibly took him to CIP, where psychiatrists will treat him. Mishra is addicted to injecting Fortwin, a synthetic narcotic drug used by doctors to make patients mildly unconscious before operations.

Pankaj has been taking the injection every night before sleeping.

The ED had raided Mishra’s Sahibganj residence and 19 locations of his associates at Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chowki and Badharwa on July 8 in connection with laundering of the money earned through illegal mining. During this, Rs 5.34 crore in cash and several documents were recovered.

Later, during the probe, the ED attached Rs 11.87 crore deposited in 37 bank accounts of Mishra and his key aide Dahu Yadav, among others.