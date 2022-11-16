North India

Journalist trolled for visiting temple

According to reports, Naseem Ahmed, 40, a journalist who works from Agra, went to the city temple where someone clicked his picture and uploaded it on the internet.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 16 November 2022 - 14:54
0 171 1 minute read
Journalist trolled for visiting temple

Agra: A TV journalist of a Delhi-based news channel was heavily trolled and abused on social media after he was seen in a photograph entering a temple, accepting ’tilak’ on his forehead and wearing a saffron scarf around the neck to cover a religious event in Agra.

Some of the locals even threatened him and his family over the phone.

According to reports, Naseem Ahmed, 40, a journalist who works from Agra, went to the city temple where someone clicked his picture and uploaded it on the internet.

Soon the purported picture went viral and people started trolling him.

Related Articles

SP (city) Vikas Kumar said: “We have taken cognisance of the matter. A case has been registered against one Mohammed Imran and six others who shared pictures and made objectionable comments on social media. Further investigations are on.”

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

A police officer said that cops have raided a few places to arrest the accused.

“All of them are absconding. We will arrest them soon,” he added.

Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 16 November 2022 - 14:54
0 171 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button