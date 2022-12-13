Lalan Sheikh’s death: Victim’s wife accuses CBI officers of demanding bribe

Kolkata: Reshma Bibi, wife of Bogtui carnage prime accused Lalan Sheikh, who died under mysterious circumstances in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody, has accused three CBI officers of demanding bribe from her.

In an FIR filed with local Rampurhat Police station in Bengali, Reshma Bibi has claimed that three CBI officers — Vilas, Bhaskar and Rahul — demanded either the hard-disc of the CCTV installed at their residence or a bribe of Rs 50 lakh.

“They claimed to save us from the fiasco if we pay that bribe,” she has mentioned in the FIR, the relevant page of which is available with the IANS.

She has also accused the three officers of severely beating her husband when he was in their custody. “If my husband had committed suicide then where were his clothes? Actually, the CBI had realised that my husband would have come clean from the court in due course and hence they finished him,” Reshma Bibi told the mediapersons. However, there was no reaction from the CBI on such allegations till the time the report was filed.

The district police has started investigation in the matter by registering a case, where they have incorporated two extremely serious clauses of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) namely Section 302 (punishment for murder) and Section 102B (punishment for criminal conspiracy).

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, there were protests in series by the local people in front of the CBI camp office at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, where the incident took place. The local people tried to break into the camp office by removing the barricades raised around it.

The huge contingent of the central armed forces deployed there surrounded the entire camp and tried to resist the protesters from entering the camp. A huge police contingent of district police also rushed to the spot to take control of the situation.

A number of CBI officers, including a deputy inspector general of the agency, got virtually locked within the camp office. Two officers of the agency also had to cancel their scheduled visit to a local court because of the development.