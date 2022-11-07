Lalu’s daughter blames ‘Kans Mama’, Owaisi for Gopalganj bypoll loss

Patna: After facing defeat in the bypoll to the Gopalganj Assembly seat with a narrow margin, Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad’s daughter, blamed her maternal uncle, Sadhu Yadav, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for the loss.

She accused them of playing the role of ‘vote katwa (divider of votes’.

“I want to tell Owaisi Sir that he has not taken revenge from Tejashwi Yadav but has given the gift to the party which helped in releasing the rapists of Bilkis Bano,” Acharya said.

In June, four of the five AIMIM MLAs had broken ranks and joined Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD.

The win of the BJP is a huge setback for the RJD and the grand alliance comprising seven parties in Bihar. Kusum Devi of the BJP managed to get 70,053 votes in the Gopalganj bypoll while the RJD candidate secured 68,259 votes.

The two candidates fought neck to neck till the last round (24 rounds) and finally the BJP candidate succeeded in the battle on the counting day (Sunday). The role of BSP candidate Indira Yadav, who is the wife of Sadhu Yadav, and AIMIM candidate Abdul Salam is being seen as vote katwas by the RJD leaders.

Indira Yadav got 8,853 and Abdul Salam managed to get 12,212 votes. RJD’s vote bank comprises Muslims and Yadavs (MY), and the two together bagged over 21,000 votes.

In a series of tweets, Rohini Acharya used “Kans Mama” for Sadhu Yadav. “Problems will come in the form of Owaisi and Kans but you have to fight with them to take victory over a conspiratorial party like BJP. Defeat BJP like the British and throw it out from the government,” Acharya tweeted.

“When BJP won the last election two years ago, the margin of victory for it was 40000 votes. Now, it is reduced to just 2000 and it is happening with the virtue of others (Vote Katwas). The result of Gopalganj may go in favour of BJP but it has created fear among them. They knew how long they could save defeats with the help of ABC teams (Other Parties),” Acharya said.