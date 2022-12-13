North India

Leopard tranquilised, rescued from well in UP

The leopard was tranquillised, after which rescuers went into the well and brought it out, officials said.

Leopard tranquilised, rescued from well in UP

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): A leopard that had fallen into a well in a village here, was finally rescued on Tuesday after a two-day operation.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Hemant Seth said that the big cat would be released in the Shivalik forest range.

On Monday, some farmers in Ranchad village heard a sound coming from a well. After checking the well, they found that a leopard had fallen inside it.

They informed the forest department about it and a rescue operation was launched.

A police team was also deployed in the area to control a crowd which had gathered to see the leopard.

