Love jihad accused arrested after encounter

Sufiyan received a bullet injury in the leg when the police opened fire to stop him from fleeing.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 18 November 2022 - 14:10
Lucknow: Sufiyan, the accused in the love jihad case, was arrested on Friday following a brief encounter with the police.

Sufiyan received a bullet injury in the leg when the police opened fire to stop him from fleeing.

The encounter took place in Dubagga area in Lucknow and ACP D.K. Singh led the police team.

Earlier this week, Sufiyan allegedly threw the victim off the fourth floor because she refused to convert to Islam and marry him.

The Lucknow police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about Sufiyan’s whereabouts.

Protests had been taking place in Lucknow as people demanded his arrest and strict punishment in the case.

