Madrasa owner booked for molesting minor student in Indore

Bhopal: A 50-year-old man, who runs a Madrasa in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, has been booked for molesting a 15-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

His two sons were also booked for assaulting the girl’s kin, when they went to complain about the matter.

The matter came to the fore on Sunday after the victim, along with her parents lodged a complaint against the madrasa owner accusing him of alleged molestation. In her complaint, the victim told the police that she had joined the madrasa one-and-a-half months back.

The man used to call the victim to a separate room of the building and touch her inappropriately. The victim told her parents about the incident, following which they went to the educational institute to enquire about it. However, the madrasa owner along with his two sons thrashed them following which they lodged a complaint in Chandan Nagar Police station in Indore on Sunday.

A Police official in Chandan Nagar Police station said around 15-20 girl children are enrolled in that particular madrasa. “The victim has lodged a complaint against the madrasa owner and two of his sons. While one of the accused has been detained, search for the other two is underway,” police official said.

There are two separate cases – one related with molestation and other with thrashing. “On the basis of the victim’s complaint, we have booked the madrasa owner under section 354 of IPC. As the subject pertaining to molestation of a minor girl, we are investigating the matter and action would be taken accordingly. In another case, one of the accused, who is the son of the madrasa owner, has been arrested for thrashing the victim’s kin.”