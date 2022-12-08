North India

Mainpuri win only because of sympathy for Mulayam

Without conceding defeat, BJP spokesman Alok Awasthi said that through the campaign, SP leaders invoked the memories of Mulayam Singh and this emotionally motivated the voters.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 8 December 2022 - 15:44
Lucknow: BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit on Thursday said that the SP’s Mainpuri win is an outcome of sympathy wave following the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Former state minister Mohsin Raza said that the Mainpuri result is because of ‘parivarwad’.

“This family comes together when it suits them and then falls apart again,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had earlier termed Shivpal Yadav as “chunavi chacha” and had said that he would be thrown out again after elections.

