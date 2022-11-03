Major fire in Lucknow’s Hazratganj, no casualties reported

Lucknow: A massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Prince Complex in Hazratganj on Thursday.

Fire tenders had a tough time navigating through the complex which houses scores of coaching centres, offices, a cineplex and shops.

The complex has a narrow entrance with no fire exits.

It took almost two hours for the firemen to douse the flames which erupted due to short circuit.

No casualties were reported and all students of the coaching centres were safely evacuated.

The Prince Complex is located in the heart of Hazratganj which is the main city centre.

It may be recalled that on September 5, a major fire had broken out in a hotel in the area and thereafter, the chief minister had ordered a fire audit in all commercial building.