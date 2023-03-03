Man marries wife of his spouse’s lover in Bihar

North India

According to sources, Mukesh Kumar Singh got into an extramarital affair with one Neeraj Kumar Singh's wife Ruby Devi in February 2022, and eloped with her. He had also taken along his two sons and Ruby Devi's daughter.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 3 March 2023 - 16:19
Patna, March 3 (IANS) Exactly a year after a married woman eloped with her lover, her husband in Bihar’s Khagaria district married the wife of the man.

Following the incident, Neeraj contacted Mukesh’s wife whose name is also Ruby Devi.
They then called for a Panchayat to take avenge Mukesh and Ruby.

Mukesh, who was also present in the Panchayat, refused to abide by its decision.

Neeraj and Ruby Devi kept in touch with each other and tied a knot on February 11, 2023. They also registered their marriage in a court on February 18.

