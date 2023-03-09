North India

Man suffers heart attack while dancing on Holi, dies

The deceased has been identified as Vineet Kumar, who worked as a photographer and was the sole breadwinner of his family.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 9 March 2023 - 15:23
0 215 Less than a minute
Man suffers heart attack while dancing on Holi, dies
Man suffers heart attack while dancing on Holi, dies

Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old man died of a heart attack while dancing to DJ music in Laxmi Nagar Colony of Modinagar.

The deceased has been identified as Vineet Kumar, who worked as a photographer and was the sole breadwinner of his family.

According to sources, Kumar felt pain in his head and chest and fell to the ground after dancing for around ten minutes, during Holi celebrations in the colony on Wednesday.

Others dancing there did not realise that Kumar had fallen down for quite some time. When seen, he was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Related Articles

Doctors said that Kumar had died due to a heart attack.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 9 March 2023 - 15:23
0 215 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button