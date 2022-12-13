Maoists set two JCB Machines on fire in Jharkhand

Chatra: Ultras belonging to the CPI Maoists have set on fire two JCB Machines on the bordering areas of Chatra-Lawalong at Karmahi forest under Sadar Police Station area of Chatra district of Jharkhand on Tuesday.

After executing the incident the ultras fled into the deeper reaches of the forest. Following the directions of Chatra SP Rakesh Ranjan SDPO Avinash Kumar reached on the spot and inquired into the incident. Prior to setting the JCB Machines on fire the ultras also beat up the workers in the road construction project.

Police said that the entire area has been surrounded and a search operation was being conducted to nab the culprits. They exuded confidence that all the ultras involved in this incident will be behind the bars.