Massive celebrations in Ayodhya for Ram Navmi

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is making elaborate arrangements for grand celebrations and is expecting a large turnout of devotees during the festival this year.

Ayodhya (UP): Ayodhya will witness massive celebrations on the occasion of Ram Navmi next month.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is making elaborate arrangements for grand celebrations and is expecting a large turnout of devotees during the festival this year.

According to trust sources, due to security reasons, only limited number of devotees will be allowed inside the Ram Janmabhoomi premises on the occasion.

“The Trust has decided to organise Ram Navmi celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi Bhajan Sandhya Sthal and Ram Katha Park also,” said Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust.

Trust members are interacting with sculptor Pramod Kamle, who also presented a model of Lord Ram’s statue which would be installed at the Parikrama Marg of the temple.

