Massive fire breaks out in Noida factory

Noida: A massive fire broke out in a factory in Noida’s Phase 2 area on Monday due to a short circuit, sources said.

On receiving information of the incident, seven fire engines were immediately pressed into service.

Smoke emanating from the factory where foam and clothes are manufactured, could be seen from far away, the sources said, adding that more fire engines were requested to help in dousing the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far, but goods worth lakhs of rupees have been reduced to ashes.

The police have also reached the spot.