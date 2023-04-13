North India

Mayawati demands high-level probe into encounter of Atiq’s son

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "Apprehensions of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey encounter has come true, and people were discussing about the 'truth' behind the encounter."

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 13 April 2023 - 18:06
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has demanded a high-level probe into the encounter of Asad Ahmad and his associate in Jhansi.

Mayawati said that a high-level probe would set to rest all speculations, and bring the truth out in the open.

The BSP chief said this while reacting to the encounter of Asad, son of Atiq Ahmad and shooter Ghulam, both of whom were killed in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

