MiG 29K develops technical snag near Goa, pilot ejects safely

Panaji: A MiG 29K on a routine sortie over the sea off Goa developed a technical malfunction while returning to the base, said the Navy on Wednesday.

“The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue Operation. The pilot is reported to be in stable condition.

“The Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident,” the Navy tweeted.

