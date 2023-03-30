Minor boy killed by neighbours while returning from tarweeh

A minor boy who was returning home after praying last night was killed by a neighbour with an axe in the neighborhood of East Sahudarpur located in Kotwali police station of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

A case of murder has been registered against four accused, including two women.

DSP (CO City) Karisma Gupta said today that Taleb 15, son of Qasim, a resident of East Sahodarpur neighborhood of the city, had gone to pray Taraweeh in the mosque last night, where he had an argument with a minor boy of the neighborhood.

When the victim was returning after offering prayers, the minor boy attacked Talib with an axe at the behest of Shabnam, Meena, Arif.

Talib was seriously injured, he was brought to the medical college for treatment. The doctors stated his condition as critical.

Talib died on the way while being shifted to Prayag Raj. The family returned with the body and informed the police. On the complaint of the family, the police filed a complaint against four accused including the minor and his mother Shabnam, grandmother Meena and Arif.

A case of murder has been registered and two women have been arrested. Man hunt for the rest is underway. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and started investigation.