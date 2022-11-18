Miscreant arrested in Noida following clash

Noida: A miscreant was arrested near the Parthala Pushta road in Noida following a clash with the police.

The accused, identified as Yogesh, was arrested late Thursday night in an injured state after being shot.

According to the police, Yogesh, a resident of Bulandshahr district, had escaped during an encounter on April 3, while his accomplices, Abid and Munesh were arrested.

Sixteen cases of breaking in houses and theft in NCR are registered against him.

The police have recovered a stolen motorcycle, a pistol 315 bore, a live and a hollow cartridge from his possession.

The accused has been sent to the district hospital for treatment.