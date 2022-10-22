Modi to conduct griha pravesh for 4.51 lakh families in MP

Satna (MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct griha pravesh via the virtual mode later Saturday for 4.51 lakh underprivileged rural families of Madhya Pradesh thereby crossing another vital Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin milestone on the path towards universal housing – one of the cherished dreams of a welfare state.

It was officially learnt that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shall be among the dignitaries attending the state-level programme scheduled to commence at 1500 hrs in this district headquarters.

Madhya Pradesh ranks among the leading states vis-à-vis PMAY-G. Earlier, 20,000 to 25,000 dwellings could be completed per month but that figure has since touched a lakh. In the previous fiscal, 2.60 lakh abodes were finished and in the first half of this financial year, more than 4.30 lakh homes readied. Thus far, as many as 48 lakh rural houses have been approved in the state and 29 lakh constructed by incurring an expenditure exceeding Rs 35,000 crore. A total 18,342 habitations were sanctioned for Guna and Sheopur districts. A historic increase of a whopping 400 per cent was effectuated in this year’s PMAY-G budget as compared to the last fiscal. With regard to implementation in this financial year, a provision of Rs 10,000 cr exists for the state and that includes a central component of Rs 6,000 cr. The Awas Samagri app was created for ensuring easy availability of construction material such as sand, iron, brick, ballast, cement and wood at affordable rates. On this app; 14,850 sellers and 32,000 masons, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, painters, etc were registered. The rates of material in the districts were also been controlled by the administration. More than 51,000 masons – including 9,000 women – received training and 8,000 are being instructed. Fly-ash bricks are also being utilised and manufacturing units established under the State Rural Livelihood Mission in districts having power plants. With this, 324 members of 37 women SHGs were provided employment through supply of 30 machines. About 13.68 lakh such bricks are being sold every month. Centering material was made available to 18,776 members of 9,995 SHGs by extending bank loans. Under PMAY-G, 20.83 lakh beneficiaries were given the benefit of convergence with other schemes. Wages are being provided under MGNREGS, gas connections through Ujjwala, toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission and health services via Ayushman. The toll-free number 155237 was set up for achieving the twin objectives of ensuring facilitation and resolving quandaries.