Modi to gift homes to 4.51 lakh families

Bhopal: On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct Griha Pravesh for 4.51 lakh indigent families of Madhya Pradesh through the virtual medium.

It was officially learnt on Wednesday that the state-level function shall commence at 1500 hrs on Saturday at the BTI Ground in Satna district headquarters in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and some of his ministerial colleagues.

Thus far, 48 lakh dwellings have been approved and 29 lakh completed in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) by incurring an expenditure exceeding Rs 35,000 crore. The rapid pace of implementation may be easily gauged by the fact that 4.51 lakh abodes were constructed during the past six months alone.