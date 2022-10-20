North India

MP: 3 killed, seven injured after explosion in firecracker godown

Local police and the official of district administration have reached the spot on Jaitpur road in Banmore Nagar and rescue operation is underway.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 20 October 2022 - 15:45
Bhopal: At least three people were killed and seven others injured after an explosion occurred in a firecracker warehouse in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Thursday.

Confirming the deaths, IG Chambal range, Rakesh Chawla told mediapersons: “At least seven persons have been rescued so far, while one is missing. At least five-six people are suspected to be burried under debris.”

Those rescued have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

