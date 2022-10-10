MP Cong MLAs gets clean chit from party on molestation charges

Bhopal: The Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit on Sunday gave a clean chit to two party MLAs – Siddharth Kushwaha and Sunil Saraf, who were booked for allegedly molesting a woman co-passenger in Rewanchal Express.

The party’s disciplinary committee maintained that the allegations made against its MLAs were false and fabricated. Chandraprabash Shekhar, head of the committee, said that the allegations were made at the behest of some political opponents in an attempt to tarnish image of the Congress legislators.

Shekhar also clarified that the no committee has been formed to investigate the matter, and only two MLAs were asked to give their reply on allegations made against them. “See, this allegation was false and thefore there was no discussion over this matter during the meeting of disciplinary committee,” he said.

Replying on whether the disciplinary committee gave a clean chit to the MLAs, he said: “Yes, from the party side, they have been given clean chit because they did nothing, it has been established. An FIR has been lodged against them, let the law do its job.”

A woman on Thursday has lodged a complaint at a police station on Friday accusing MLAs Kushwaha and Saraf of molesting her when she was traveling in AC coach of Rewanchal Express from Rewa to Bhopal. Her husband had sought help from railway police through a series of tweets. However, MLAs clamied innocence.

Meanwhile, during the meeting which held on Sunday, the disciplinary committee issued notices to 40 workers, while five district level workers were ousted on disciplinary grounds. Notices were issued to those workers whose activities violated the party line during the uraban body polls held recently.

“Complaints were received against over 80 workers. Thease complaints were made by party’s workers and therfore the disciplinary committee during the meeting took decisions. They were accused of supporting the opposite candidates during the elections for their personal benefit, or they did it on behest of political opponents,” Shekhar added.