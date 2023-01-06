MP govt orders probe in plane crash incident

Bhopal: An inquiry has been ordered into a plane crash incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district in which one pilot was killed and another injured, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said here on Friday.

The accident took place late on Thursday when the trainee plane crashed into a temple in Dumri Village of Rewa district, police said.

The order for an inquiry came hours after the incident was reported. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter. The minister also said that a technical team has left from Mumbai and the accident site has been covered.

“It is a matter of serious concern and truth needs to come out and therefore, an inquiry has been ordered. Officials have been asked to find out the reasons for the plane crash,” the Home Minister added.

The deceased pilot was identified as Vimal Kumar, a resident of Patna (Bihar).

The injured trainee, Sonu Yadav hails from Jaipur and was being treated for injuries.

The trainee aircraft of a private company was taxiing from Chorhata Airstrip when it crashed after colliding with the dome of a temple. Prima facie, bad weather, and foggy conditions prevailing in the area were being attributed as the reason for the crash.