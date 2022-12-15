North India

Mukhtar Ansari convicted, gets 10-year jail in Gangsters Act case

His aide Bhim Singh has also been awarded a ten-year sentence by the court. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs five lakh each on the two.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 December 2022 - 14:54
0 177 Less than a minute
Mukhtar Ansari convicted, gets 10-year jail in Gangsters Act case
Mukhtar Ansari convicted, gets 10-year jail in Gangsters Act case

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): The MP/MLA court in Ghazipur on Thursday convicted and sentenced Mukhtar Ansari to ten-year imprisonment in a 1996 case under the Gangsters Act.

His aide Bhim Singh has also been awarded a ten-year sentence by the court.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs five lakh each on the two.

This is the first case in which Ansari has been convicted by the court. It relates to the murder of Avadesh Rai, brother of Congress zonal president Ajai Rai, in 1996.

Related Articles

Rai had testified in court against Mukhtar Ansari.

Ansari has been lodged in various jails since 2005, but managed to get acquitted in most other cases.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 December 2022 - 14:54
0 177 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button