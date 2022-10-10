North India

Mulayam to be cremated in Sefai on Tuesday

In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party informed that the cremation of the late leader will be held in his village on Tuesday at 3.p.m.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 10 October 2022 - 11:56
Lucknow: The mortal remains of the late Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be taken to his native village Sefai in Etawah later on Monday.

In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party informed that the cremation of the late leader will be held in his village on Tuesday at 3.p.m.

A party source said that it has been decided not to bring the mortal remains to Lucknow in view of torrential rains in the state capital.

