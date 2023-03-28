North India

Murder accused shot dead in court in Bihar’s Saharsa

Prabhakar Kumar, a murder accused, was brought to district court for the hearing when four bike-borne assailants opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

Mohammed Amjad
28 March 2023
Patna: An under-trial prisoner was shot dead in the district court Bihar’s Saharsa by a band of unidentified assailants, an official said.

Following the incident, the assailants managed to flee from the court campus while waving their firearms in the air. Soon a large number of court employees and visitors assembled at the place.

District SP Lipi Singh also visited the spot.

SDPO Sadar, who is heading the investigation, told IANS that four assailants came to the court campus and opened fire on an under trial prisoner. “We are scanning the CCTV footage of the court campus to identify them,” the official added.

