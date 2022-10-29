Murmu to visit Nagaland on Nov 2

Kohima: President Droupadi Murmu will pay a two-day visit to Nagaland from November 2. This will be her second visit to the northeast after assuming office.

According to officials sources, Murmu is likely to attend a number of events in Kohima. The Nagaland government will accord her a civic reception on November 2.

Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha has requested various tribal bodies to attend the event.

A cultural programme followed by a state banquet will be organised at the Chief Minister’s residential complex later on November 2.

Murmu visited Tripura and Assam from October 12 to 14.

Source UNI