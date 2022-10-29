Murmu to visit Nagaland on Nov 2

North India

According to officials sources, Murmu is likely to attend a number of events in Kohima. The Nagaland government will accord her a civic reception on November 2.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 29 October 2022 - 13:28
Kohima: President Droupadi Murmu will pay a two-day visit to Nagaland from November 2. This will be her second visit to the northeast after assuming office.
Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha has requested various tribal bodies to attend the event.
A cultural programme followed by a state banquet will be organised at the Chief Minister’s residential complex later on November 2.
Murmu visited Tripura and Assam from October 12 to 14.

UNI
