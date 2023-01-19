Muslim students in burqa barred from entering college in Uttar Pradesh



Moradabad: A commotion broke out in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh after some female students who reached the college wearing burqa were stopped at the main gate by the college administration.

They were barred from entering the college for wearing hijab.

This incident is from a Hindu College in Moradabad. The dress code was reportedly implemented in the college from the new year. When the Muslim female students reached the college wearing burqa, the college administration did not allow them to enter the college.

Following that, these students started protest in front of the gate.

As soon as the information about the sit-in of burqa-clad female students in front of the college gate was received, the workers of the student organization affiliated to Samajwadi also reached there and joined the dharna in support of burqa-clad students.

Their demand was that the female students should be allowed to enter the classroom wearing burqa. There was also a fierce debate between the SP student organization workers and the college administration.

Seeing the uproar, the police reached the spot and somehow disposed off the matter.

