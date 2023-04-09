Narrow escape for Haryana ex-CM Hooda

North India

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had a narrow escape as his SUV car collided with a stray blue bull in Hisar.

The Congress leader was on his way to attend a function when the accident occurred.

After the accident, Hooda headed for the public function.

