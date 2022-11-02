Nepali woman arrested in UP with cocaine worth Rs 7 cr

Lucknow: Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur have arrested a 35-year-old Nepalese woman with cocaine worth over Rs 7 crore in the international market.

Dil Kumari was arrested from the Jarwa police station area on Tuesday, following a tip-off from intelligence agencies.

Balrampur SP Rajesh Saxena said that the woman had to deliver the consignments in Delhi and Maharashtra and she was possibly being used by an international cartel, as a ‘drug mule’ — a term used for couriers used by international drug traffickers.

Following the arrest, the police have also sought help from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigations.

According to the SP, sub-inspector Ram Kumar was patrolling near Piyera Pahadi area on the India-Nepal border when he got a tip-off about the movement of a woman suspected to be trafficking drugs.

A senior officer said that around 25 women were frisked by women cops who were to cross into the Indian side.

“But when Dil Kumari’s turn came, she seemed nervous and as soon as the women cops started frisking her, she gave in,” the officer said.

The cops recovered 40 capsules containing cocaine besides 1,500 grams of cocaine separately, worth over Rs 7 crore in the international market.

The woman hails from the bordering Dang district in Nepal.