No longer a weaker sex: Women cops foil bank robbery attempt



Patna: Three robbers tried to rob a bank in Hajipur, Bihar, but two women constables posted there, bravely fought with the robbers and chased them away.

According to sources, Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari work at the Uttar Bihar Grameen Bank in Senduvari Chowk, Hajipur. On Wednesday, three persons entered the bank. The lady constable asked them to show their passbook.

Meanwhile, one person took out a pistol from his pocket and tried to threaten her. However, this did not deter two constables Juhi and Shanti who fought with the robbers and chased them away.

The incident of the constables’ fight with the robbers was caught on CCTV.

